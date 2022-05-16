China: Made In China Tesla Wholesale Shipments Collapsed In April 2022

LOL! Yes, your cities are in complete lockdown due to Covid and nobody can work since March. So even though Elon Musk can get his Shanghai factory back in order he is unfortunately reliant on made-in-China suppliers for parts...and these companies have let him down. Yes good 'ole dependable China!
Apr 3, 2022
Tesla’s Shanghai plant has been closed since March 28th.
Tesla’s Shanghai factory stays closed as COVID restrictions remain in place
April 18th, 2022
Tesla Inc. has gotten 8,000 employees back at a plant in Shanghai that was closed for about three weeks due to a Covid outbreak, according to a local media report, as the company slowly ramps up production at its first factory outside the U.S.
Tesla Gets 8,000 Workers Back at Shanghai Plant, Report Says
Electric car plant has also been affected by intensifying Covid lockdowns in China
Tesla halts most production in Shanghai over supply problems
Aptiv, Tesla‘s main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors after Covid-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.