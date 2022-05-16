What's new

China: Made In China Tesla Wholesale Shipments Collapsed In April 2022

insideevs.com

China: Made In China Tesla Wholesale Shipments Collapsed In April 2022

The total Tesla volume (sales and export) - according to the CPCA's data - amounted to just 1,512 units, which is 94% less than a year ago.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

@Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor

Why I never see u update about Tesla sales for this month? Selective doing? Must be embarrassed to talk about it? Why BYD sales can jump up? Care to share your bragging insight? :lol:

I told you the day will come. BYD is the king. :enjoy:

@Daniel808 @shi12jun @MH.Yang
 
Why I never see u update about Tesla sales for this month? Selective doing? Must be embarrassed to talk about it? Why BYD sales can jump up? Care to share your bragging insight? :lol:

I told you the day will come. BYD is the king. :enjoy:
LOL! Yes, your cities are in complete lockdown due to Covid and nobody can work since March. So even though Elon Musk can get his Shanghai factory back in order he is unfortunately reliant on made-in-China suppliers for parts...and these companies have let him down. Yes good 'ole dependable China!

Apr 3, 2022
www.theverge.com

Tesla’s Shanghai factory stays closed as COVID restrictions remain in place

Tesla’s Shanghai plant has been closed since March 28th.
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com

Tesla’s Shanghai factory stays closed as COVID restrictions remain in place​




April 18th, 2022
www.bloomberg.com

Tesla Gets 8,000 Workers Back at Shanghai Plant, Report Says

Tesla Inc. has gotten 8,000 employees back at a plant in Shanghai that was closed for about three weeks due to a Covid outbreak, according to a local media report, as the company slowly ramps up production at its first factory outside the U.S.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Tesla Gets 8,000 Workers Back at Shanghai Plant, Report Says​




www.theguardian.com

Tesla halts most production in Shanghai over supply problems

Electric car plant has also been affected by intensifying Covid lockdowns in China
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Tesla halts most production in Shanghai over supply problems​

Aptiv, Tesla‘s main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors after Covid-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

 
Why BYD sales increase and not drop? Care to share your expert view? :lol:

Tesla is stupid to depend on other to have everything supply unlike Super BYD from making chips, batteries and their own parts. Ask Elon Musk to lend some IQ from Wang Chungfu and Warren Buffet, understand. :enjoy:
 

