🇨🇳 China looks at cracking down on AirDrop and Bluetooth, amid national security concerns

China looks at cracking down on AirDrop and Bluetooth, amid national security concerns

The Chinese public can provide their feedback on the proposed regulations until July 6. Read more at straitstimes.com.
On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched a month-long public consultation and released draft regulations on close-range wireless communications such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other technologies.

The proposed regulations aim to “maintain national security and social public interests”, it said. The public can provide their feedback on the proposed regulations until July 6.


Service providers would have to prevent the dissemination of harmful and illegal information under such networks, among other things.
