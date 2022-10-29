What's new

China locks down part of Wuhan, nearly three years after first Covid case emerged

www.theguardian.com

China locks down part of Wuhan, nearly three years after first Covid case emerged

More than 800,000 people locked down in site of world’s first Covid outbreak in 2019, as other Chinese cities seal up streets and homes
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Security workers wear protective suits outside a residential compound under lockdown in Beijing.

Security workers wear protective suits outside a residential compound under lockdown in Beijing. Cities across China, including the capital and Wuhan, have imposed controls to tackle Covid outbreaks. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on Covid-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new Covid cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands a day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.


Wuhan, site of the world’s first Covid-19 outbreak in late 2019, reported about 20 to 25 new infections a day this week. The city has registered 240 cases over the past 14 days. Local authorities ordered more than 800,000 people in one district to stay at home until 30 October.

Wuhan also suspended the sale of pork in parts of the city, according to images and posts on social media, after authorities said one Covid case had been linked to the local pork supply chain.

Guangzhou, China’s fourth-biggest city by economic output and the provincial capital of Guangdong, on Thursday sealed up more streets and neighbourhoods and kept people in their homes as new areas were deemed high-risk in a Covid resurgence that has persisted into its fourth week.

In Xining, capital of Qinghai province, social media posts told of food shortages and price inflation for essential goods as health authorities in the city of 2.5 million people raced to contain a Covid rebound after the week-long National Day holiday in early October.

“To reduce the risk of transmission, some vegetable and fruit stores have been closed and put under quarantine,” said a Xining government official on Wednesday.

China’s coronavirus case load has remained small by global standards, but its ultra-strict containment measures against the highly transmissible Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world’s second-largest economy and rattled financial markets.

Other large cities across China including Datong and Xi’an have implemented new curbs this week to rein in local outbreaks.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

In Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak at a factory that employs about 300,000 people and is known as the largest producer of iPhones in the world.

Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the facility, acknowledged the flare-up on Wednesday but said “operation and production … is relatively stable”.

“Health and safety measures for employees (are) being maintained,” the Taiwanese electronics maker said, adding that it was “providing the necessary guarantees for livelihoods, including material supplies, psychological comfort and responsive feedback”.

The company did not specify how many staff were affected by the outbreak but said it was a “small number” and that unsubstantiated online rumours of tens of thousands of infections were “patently false”.

“At present, the epidemic prevention work in Zhengzhou is progressing steadily, and the impact … is controllable,” the statement said.

China has repeatedly vowed to stick to its zero-tolerance response to Covid-19 and implement what the authorities say are necessary measures to contain the virus.
 
There is not a single death due to covid in last 6 month in China, yet there is a lockdown. CPC lie factroy never bother to lie evenif the claims are self contradictory. This shows that Chinese vaccine is useless.
 
Yeah, like China wants to have 6 million deaths like in your shithole country where human lives are like worth cow dungs. You indian vaccines are better becos you dont have to use any vaccines as all of you indians are infected with the virus. LMAO, people from the worst failed state in dealing with the pandemic all the time mock, complain and despise about the pandemic treatments in the most succesful country dealing with the pandemic, how shameless and narcissistic are you people.
 
This sounds great after 20 million Mobile phones went inactive in China. All the countries have come out of covid except the motherland of covid. China has so much love for its baby covid that it is unable to leave it.
 
The motherland of covid is US, thats why they dont want WHO to investigate the origin of the virus in their Fort Detrik labs.

China is just being extra cautious of the covid, dont want to get everyone infected that will overwhelm the health care system that is not as adqueate as the West to deal large number of cases. Take example of Taiwan, they have nearly same vaccination rate as China and the vaccines used there are mostly Western ones, yet there are still about 50k infections and 50 deaths a day for month now as they managed the pandemic improperly, put on Chinas population, that means there will be 3 million infections and 3000 deaths a day, and that disasterous pandemic management is not acceptable to Chinese.
 

