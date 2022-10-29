China locks down part of Wuhan, nearly three years after first Covid case emerged

Ajamal said: This sounds great after 20 million Mobile phones went inactive in China. All the countries have come out of covid except the motherland of covid. China has so much love for its baby covid that it is unable to leave it. Click to expand...

The motherland of covid is US, thats why they dont want WHO to investigate the origin of the virus in their Fort Detrik labs.China is just being extra cautious of the covid, dont want to get everyone infected that will overwhelm the health care system that is not as adqueate as the West to deal large number of cases. Take example of Taiwan, they have nearly same vaccination rate as China and the vaccines used there are mostly Western ones, yet there are still about 50k infections and 50 deaths a day for month now as they managed the pandemic improperly, put on Chinas population, that means there will be 3 million infections and 3000 deaths a day, and that disasterous pandemic management is not acceptable to Chinese.