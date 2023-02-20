What's new

China-linked online superstore becomes most downloaded app in US, surpassing Amazon and Walmart

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

A new online shopping platform linked to one of China's top retailers has quickly become the most downloaded app in the US, surpassing Amazon and Walmart, CNN reported.

dtnext%2F2023-02%2Fcbca0b0c-127f-46de-921d-54c443b1cc3c%2FUntitled_design___2023_02_20T124835_426.jpg


20 Feb, 2023, 5:14 pm

HONG KONG: A new online shopping platform linked to one of China's top retailers has quickly become the most downloaded app in the US, surpassing Amazon and Walmart, CNN reported.

Temu, a Boston-based online retailer that shares the same owner as Chinese social commerce giant Pinduoduo, made its Super Bowl debut on Sunday.

Temu, which runs an online superstore for virtually everything -- from home goods to apparel to electronics -- unveiled a commercial during the game that encouraged consumers to "shop like a billionaire".

The pitch? You don't have to be one, CNN reported. The surprisingly low prices -- by Western standards, at least -- have drawn comparisons to Shein, the Chinese fast fashion upstart that also offers a wide selection of inexpensive clothing and home goods, and has made significant inroads into markets including the United States.

Shein is considered one of Temu's competitors, along with US-based discount retailer Wish and Alibaba's AliExpress, according to Coresight Research, CNN reported.

Temu, pronounced "tee-moo", was launched last year by PDD, its US-listed parent company formerly known as Pinduoduo. The company officially changed its name just this month.

PDD's subsidiary Pinduoduo is one of China's most popular e-commerce platforms with approximately 900 million users. It made its name with a group-buying business model, allowing people to save money by enlisting friends to buy the same item in bulk, CNN reported.

Since its rollout in September, the application has been downloaded 24 million times, racking up more than 11 million monthly active users, according to Sensor Tower.

In the fourth quarter of last year, US app installations for Temu exceeded those for Amazon, Walmart and Target, according to Abe Yousef, a senior insights analyst at the analytics firm Sensor Tower, CNN reported.

"Temu soared to the top of both US app store charts in November, where the app still holds the top position now, " he told CNN, referring to iOS and Android mobile app stores.

Yousef said the company had been particularly successful at acquiring new users by offering extremely low prices and in-app flash deals, such as 89 per cent off certain items.

The firm is already eyeing new territory. This month, Temu said on Twitter that it plans to expand to Canada, CNN reported.

dbc

dbc

free shipping from China with a 30% discount. looks like the CCP is subsidizing US shoppers now, I guess thank you TEMU.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Seems you don't really know Pinduoduo and how it managed to beat Alibaba as a much latecomer, go and check out their sale's strategy first, very very unique.
 
dbc

dbc

I don't know how they can make a profit. I got a 100$ voucher when I checked out the site, I didn't see anything above 14$s with free shipping and 30% off. When you consider purchase cost, overhead, shipping and import duty I'm pretty sure they aren't making a profit. May be they're planning to operate at a loss for a few years to gain market share but they don't sell any popular name brands so I don't see how they can compete with Amazon or walmart in the long run.

I know their business model, they buy direct from manufacturers typically squeezing them on cost. They ship direct to the customer from China, sure they cut the factory's margin but they still incur cost of storage, processing, shipping and import duty.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Pinduoduo is a private company like Alibaba, if they don't make money, they go bankrupt, if they make money, they expand, we don't have to worry how they operate, Pinduoduo in China is based on group buying.
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
1,784
0
1,670
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
I am an online shopper I guess these days everyone is, I ordered a few items from Temu I say I am delighted, Whole experience end to end was a pleasure, with speedy delivery tracking and notifications. In the future Temu in my 1st choice unless they don't have the items I am looking for.

The only thing I cannot comment on is the return process not sure how good that is, Amazon is pretty good but that all depends on the merchant.
 

