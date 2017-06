China Lines Up Mega Funds Totalling Over $138b To Usher In New Era of Tech Innovation

‘Made in China 2025’

Last month, China’s Tianjin city established a government guidance fund – the Tianjin Haihe Industry Fund – with a target of raising RMB 100 billion ($14.5 billion).

In January, Suzhou City's government partnered with Shenzhen Capital Group to launch a fund to invest in Big Data and cloud technologies.

s government partnered with Shenzhen Capital Group to launch a fund to invest in Big Data and cloud technologies. In March, Guangzhou Fund, China Reform Holdings and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank jointly established a mega investment fund of RMB 150 billion ($21.7 billion) aimed to support reforms at state-owned enterprises.