So China has started squeezing North Korea, (this after) US started really showing her teeth.I believe this should be a lesson for our friends in Pakistan too, Trump who is dead serious this time slowly but surely starts showing teeth with regards to Afghanistan, then how long will it take for China to put similar steps against Pakistan? Not long I suppose!China and Russia will dump Pakistan in a blink of an eye, so let's not even go there!There is a lesson for the objective ones here!--------------------------