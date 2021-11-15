What's new

China Left in Shock Following Brutal Killing of Corgi During Covid-19 Disinfection

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,198
-37
9,917
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.wsj.com

China Left in Shock Following Brutal Killing of Corgi During Covid-19 Disinfection

A video of epidemic-prevention workers beating a pet dog has prompted outcry in a country sticking with a “Covid Zero” policy.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com


ideo of epidemic-prevention workers beating pet dog prompts outcry in country sticking with ‘Covid Zero’ policy


Corgi Chaofen was fatally beaten by epidemic prevention workers disinfecting a residential building in southeastern China. Image is a screen grab taken from a Weibo video posted by the owner online.
By


Updated Nov. 15, 2021 11:38 am ET



Print


Text




HONG KONG—The fatal beating of a pet corgi by epidemic prevention workers disinfecting a residential building linked to a Covid-19 outbreak in southeastern China has sparked outrage in China, leading some pet owners and animal rights activists to question the extent of China’s stringent pandemic-control measures.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,500
2
11,073
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Tai Hai Chen said:
www.wsj.com

China Left in Shock Following Brutal Killing of Corgi During Covid-19 Disinfection

A video of epidemic-prevention workers beating a pet dog has prompted outcry in a country sticking with a “Covid Zero” policy.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com


ideo of epidemic-prevention workers beating pet dog prompts outcry in country sticking with ‘Covid Zero’ policy


Corgi Chaofen was fatally beaten by epidemic prevention workers disinfecting a residential building in southeastern China. Image is a screen grab taken from a Weibo video posted by the owner online.
By


Updated Nov. 15, 2021 11:38 am ET



Print


Text




HONG KONG—The fatal beating of a pet corgi by epidemic prevention workers disinfecting a residential building linked to a Covid-19 outbreak in southeastern China has sparked outrage in China, leading some pet owners and animal rights activists to question the extent of China’s stringent pandemic-control measures.
Click to expand...

YOU ARE NOTHING MORE THAN A SICK LUNATIC.

IT IS STANDARD PROTOCOL TO ELIMINATE ANY VECTORS. YOU REALLY ARE BEYOND STUPID. STOP POSTING BULLSHIT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom