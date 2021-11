China Left in Shock Following Brutal Killing of Corgi During Covid-19 Disinfection A video of epidemic-prevention workers beating a pet dog has prompted outcry in a country sticking with a “Covid Zero” policy.

ideo of epidemic-prevention workers beating pet dog prompts outcry in country sticking with ‘Covid Zero’ policy

ByUpdated Nov. 15, 2021 11:38 am ETPrintTextHONG KONG—The fatal beating of a pet corgi by epidemic prevention workers disinfecting a residential building linked to a Covid-19 outbreak in southeastern China has sparked outrage in China, leading some pet owners and animal rights activists to question the extent of China’s stringent pandemic-control measures