China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021, accounting for more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally​

Shipments jumped 160% with EU-bound EVs growing fivefold to 230,000China accounted from more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally in 2021 as a result its intense concentration on EV manufacturing.Nikkei staff writersMarch 8, 2022 18:50 JSTTOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- China exported nearly 500,000 electric cars in 2021 -- more than any other country in the world -- thanks to increasing sales in Europe and Southeast Asia by emerging cost-competitive automakers, Nikkei has learned.Chinese cars tidal wave is coming