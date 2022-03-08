beijingwalker
China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021, accounting for more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally
Shipments jumped 160% with EU-bound EVs growing fivefold to 230,000
China accounted from more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally in 2021 as a result its intense concentration on EV manufacturing.
Nikkei staff writers
March 8, 2022 18:50 JST
TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- China exported nearly 500,000 electric cars in 2021 -- more than any other country in the world -- thanks to increasing sales in Europe and Southeast Asia by emerging cost-competitive automakers, Nikkei has learned.
Chinese cars tidal wave is coming