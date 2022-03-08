What's new

China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021, accounting for more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally

China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021, accounting for more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally​


Shipments jumped 160% with EU-bound EVs growing fivefold to 230,000

China accounted from more than half of the electric vehicles exported globally in 2021 as a result its intense concentration on EV manufacturing.

Nikkei staff writers
March 8, 2022 18:50 JST

TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- China exported nearly 500,000 electric cars in 2021 -- more than any other country in the world -- thanks to increasing sales in Europe and Southeast Asia by emerging cost-competitive automakers, Nikkei has learned.

China led world with 500,000 electric car exports in 2021

Shipments jumped 160% with EU-bound EVs growing fivefold to 230,000
Chinese cars tidal wave is coming
 

