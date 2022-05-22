China leads the world’s manufacturing output

beijingwalker
China leads the world’s manufacturing outputMay 21, 2022 | by Ndubuisi Ekekwe
“Manufacturing refers to industries belonging to ISIC divisions 15-37. Value added is the net output of a sector after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs. It is calculated without making deductions for depreciation of fabricated assets or depletion and degradation of natural resources. The origin of value added is determined by the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC), revision 3. Data are in current U.S. dollars”, explainsMacrotrends. China runs this show.
Map of the world’s manufacturing output.
Asia 52%
Europe 22%
North America 18%
Latin America 5%
Africa 2%
Oceania 1%
