  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

China leads the way on global standards for 5G and beyond

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by beijingwalker, Aug 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM.

    China leads the way on global standards for 5G and beyond
    Aug 3, 2020

    China has grow to be a number one author of worldwide guidelines for rising applied sciences, notably fifth-generation wi-fi, as a part of a nationwide effort to form the taking part in subject in its favour.

    The nation is reportedly drafting a medium-term technique nicknamed “China Standards 2035”, complementing the “Made in China 2025” industrial modernisation plan beneath which it has cultivated such fields as 5G and synthetic intelligence. But as mistrust towards Beijing mounts, its rising dominance of the standards dialogue dangers changing into one other supply of friction.

    China submitted 830 technical paperwork associated to wired communications specs to the International Telecommunication Union final 12 months, the most of any nation and more than the next three — South Korea, the U.S. and Japan — combined, , based on an trade group. Such paperwork function a foundation for deliberation on new standards, and extra papers imply extra of a voice.

    China is the fifth-largest contributor to the ITU’s funds as effectively. The organisation’s Chinese chief, secretary-general Zhao Houlin, was beforehand concerned in growing telecom standards for the Chinese authorities and has pledged to step up co-operation with Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

    Aside from telecommunications, China was behind 16 of the 65 proposals for new technical committees at the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission since 2014, the Japanese Industrial Standards Committee discovered. These committees draft specs for particular fields, with the chief usually hailing from the nation that made the proposal.

    China now additionally leads the IEC as a complete, as Shu Yinbiao turned president in January.

    The US, alarmed by the prospect of Beijing writing the guidelines, has moved to decouple Chinese tech firms from American enterprise. Washington final 12 months in impact ordered US firms to cease doing enterprise with Huawei Technologies on safety grounds. While the UK and France have begun taking a more durable line on Huawei, such strikes can’t solely get rid of China’s affect in 5G.

    Huawei is the prime filer of standard-essential patents for 5G, based on the Tokyo-based Cyber Creative Institute. It leads in 5G-related contributions to 3GPP, a global organisation that develops telecom standards, beating out European rivals and US-based Qualcomm.

    The Chinese firm — additionally a trailblazer in 4G — sued Verizon Communications in February, accusing the American wi-fi provider of infringing on its patents.

    “Even if Huawei is blocked from 5G networks, there will be times when companies have to pay it royalties for using patents that have become part of industry standards,” stated an legal professional well-versed in mental property points.

    This article is from the Nikkei Asian Review, a global publication with a uniquely Asian perspective on politics, the financial system, enterprise and worldwide affairs. Our personal correspondents and exterior commentators from round the world share their views on Asia, whereas our Asia300 part offers in-depth protection of 300 of the largest and fastest-growing listed firms from 11 economies exterior Japan.

    China may use its sway in standards to undermine financial sanctions. The US Treasury Department took the uncommon step in June of permitting firms to trade technical data with the blacklisted Huawei in the context of growing 5G specs, out of concern that America may very well be unnoticed of the course of.

    If China efficiently seizes the initiative in standards improvement, Chinese firms would acquire an edge in growing chips and software program for 5G-compatible telephones, probably strengthening the nation’s competitiveness in areas extra vital than simply assembling tools. That would throw up one other hurdle to the US technique of containing China’s tech affect.

    The development has additionally anxious some in Tokyo.

    “First, China will make its own domestic standards into international standards, then it will export complete Chinese systems that meet” these specs, stated Akira Amari, head of the tax panel of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a significant voice in industrial policymaking.

    Japan is paying notably shut consideration to the proposed standards for good cities that China has submitted to the ISO. Smart cities contact on a broad vary of industries together with housing and autos, and new guidelines could have an effect on Japanese companies. There are additionally considerations about China having access to private information collected by way of applied sciences akin to facial recognition.

    https://www.universalpersonality.com/china-leads-the-way-on-global-standards-for-5g-and-beyond/
     
    China leads in 5G deployment and 5G smartphone market

    China leads in 5G base station deployment, network coverage and market share in 5G smartphones, says TrendForce.

    July 2020

    Chinese smartphone brands have a 75% share in the H1 global 5G smartphone market.

    Total global smartphone production is forecast at 1.24 billion units in 2020 with 5G handset production is expected to reach 235 million units, an 18.9% penetration rate.

    [​IMG]

    Chinese brands are expected to occupy four out of the top six spots of 5G smartphone brands ranked by production volume.

    [​IMG]

    Huawei has shifted its focus to the domestic Chinese market under the impact of U.S. sanctions and in preparation for China’s active 5G commercialization efforts. The company is expected to produce about 74 million 5G smartphones this year.

    Apple’s yearly 5G smartphone production is expected to total about 70 million units in 2020, which lands the company in second place.

    Samsung’s 5G smartphone production this year is forecasted at 29 million units, placing the company in third place globally.

    Vivo, OPPO (including OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme) and Xiaomi are tied for fourth place. Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi’s yearly 5G smartphone production volumes are projected to reach about 21 million, 20 million, and 19 million units, respectively.

    The rapidly increasing presence of 5G chipsets in the mid-to-low end market is driving 5G smartphone production to surpass 500 million units in 2021, which will potentially account for about 40% of the total smartphone market.

    Once 5G chip prices reach a stable level this year, smartphone brands may look to gain additional shares in the 5G smartphone market by sacrificing gross margins.

    In doing so, they are likely to accelerate the drop of 5G smartphones’ retail prices, and the market may see the arrival of 5G smartphones around the RMB 1000 ($150) price level by the end of this year.

    Incidentally, it is worth noting that the penetration rate of 5G smartphones does not equal the usage rate of the 5G network, which depends on the progress of base station construction.

    Since the current 5G infrastructure build-out is pushed back as a result of the pandemic, the global 5G network coverage will be unlikely to surpass 50% before 2025 at the earliest, with complete coverage taking even longer.

    https://www.electronicsweekly.com/n...s-5g-deployment-5g-smartphone-market-2020-07/
     
