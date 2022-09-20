What's new

China leads globally in consumer electronics output, sales

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,900
-12
93,203
Country
China
Location
China

China leads globally in consumer electronics output, sales​

Source: Xinhua
2022-09-20 23:32:16

20220920a8a2a91ea7f344dd9f94301d589c0bfd_2401b00c-4353-4509-b526-b5702bff94ac.jpg

A woman tries skiing simulator at the sports services exhibition during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China ranks first globally in the production and sales of consumer electronics thanks to the country's improved innovation and brand building capacity, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.

China remains an important global manufacturing base for consumer electronic products, attracting the world's major electronic producers to establish manufacturing bases and research and development centers, ministry official Xu Wenli said at a press conference.

The ministry will accelerate the cultivation of pioneer and pillar industries in the sector, and promote the development of new-generation audio-visual technology and the virtual reality industry, Xu said.
Efforts will also be made to boost the upgrading of content, computing, storage and display industrial chains, among others, Xu said, urging the integration and innovative development of new technologies in key industries to stimulate the consumption potential of the information industry. ■

China leads globally in consumer electronics output, sales

China leads globally in consumer electronics output, sales-
english.news.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China accounts for 30 pct of global manufacturing output: official
Replies
4
Views
391
Han Patriot
H
onebyone
China August industrial output, retail sales growth beat forecasts
Replies
0
Views
73
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China boasts world's largest optical fiber, mobile broadband networks
Replies
2
Views
219
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Xinhua: 46 killed in 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan
Replies
0
Views
101
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China's shipbuilding sector continues to lead in world market，taking up nearly half of the international market share
Replies
6
Views
735
Daniel808
Daniel808

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom