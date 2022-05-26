What's new

China leads global tech patent publications between 2017 and 2022, finds GlobalData

China leads global tech patent publications between 2017 and 2022, finds GlobalData​

25 May 2022

China’s patent office has been the strongest compared to all other countries and regions in terms of tech patent publications. Between 2017 and 2021, the tech patents in China’s patent office grew at the highest CAGR of 17%, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Swati Verma, Principal Analyst in Thematic Team at GlobalData, comments: “China accounted for 38% of global tech patent publications between 2017 and 2022. Cybersecurity and AI are the top two themes driving tech patent publications in the Asia-Pacific region.”

PR15785.png

According to GlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Technology Patents by Top Themes, 2017-2021 – Thematic Research’, in China, Huawei and Samsung were the biggest tech patent holders between 2017 and 2021. In the region, all the top tech patenting holders (except Samsung) are native companies.”

In China, Ping An Insurance saw its patent publications grow at the highest CAGR of any Chinese company during the period. Tencent and Oppo also saw patent publications grow at a CAGR of 15% and 11%, respectively.

Verma concludes: “China’s patent office has the highest share of patents for nine of the top 10 tech themes including- cybersecurity, AI, industrial automation, IoT, e-commerce, fintech, internet TV, cloud and robotics. GlobalData expects China to maintain its lead in tech patents landscape as these themes will continue to grow stronger.”

