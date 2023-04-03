China leads global battery patent race for post-lithium-ion era

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is rushing to develop affordable sodium-ion batteries. (Photo taken from CATL homepage)OSAKA -- China is increasing its presence in the race to develop replacements for the lithium-ion battery, a Nikkei analysis shows. A country-by-country tally of patents related to post-lithium-ion batteries over the past 10 years shows China in the lead, accounting for more than half of all patents.The evaluation of patents for sodium-ion batteries, perhaps the biggest horse in the race, also shows China dominating Japan and the U.S., with Chinese companies expected to begin mass production of these batteries this year.Japan and the U.S. are also rushing to develop inexpensive alternatives to resource-constrained batteries for their decarbonization efforts but lag behind China.Nikkei requested the Mitsui & Co. Global Strategic Studies Institute to use the patent analysis tool from LexisNexis, a U.S.-based intellectual property information service. There were 9,862 patents in force as of December, a twelvefold increase over the past 10 years.When companies and research institutes with active patents were counted by country, China ranked first with 5,486 patents, accounting for more than 50% of the total.Japan, which had been No. 1 until 2015, was next with 1,192 patents, followed by the U.S.'s 719, South Korea's 595 and France's 128.China also stands out in the ranking of patents by organization. It has seven institutions in the top 10, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).The Mitsui institute evaluated not only the number of patents but also the overall index, which takes "quality" into account. In LexisNexis' index, based on factors like the number of citations to other patents, China ranked first with 4,930 points. Second place went to the U.S. with 2,630 points. Japan, which had been in the top position until 2017, was in third with 2,260 points.China is particularly strong in sodium-ion batteries, which are expected to unseat today's Li-ion batteries in the gadgets of tomorrow. Sodium is a plentiful resource and can reduce the use of scarce industrial materials like lithium. Although their capacity will be lower than that of lithium-ion batteries, they will cost 60% to 70% less.CATL, the world's largest maker of automotive batteries, has announced plans to mass-produce and supply sodium-ion batteries for EVs in 2023. Other companies are also rushing to commercialize the technology.In terms of patents related to sodium-ion batteries, China's overall index has increased 109-fold over the past 10 years, two to three times that of the U.S. and Japan.