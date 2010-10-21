What's new

China laying claim to 90,000 sq km of territory in Arunachal Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that China was in illegal occupation of about 38,000 sq km of Indian land in Ladakh, besides laying claiming to around 90,000 sq km of territory in Arunachal Pradesh, Money Control news website reported.

“As the House is aware, China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, to China. China also claims approximately 90,000 sq kms of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh,” the union minister said during the ongoing session in Parliament.


Mr. Singh also said that India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh.

Adding that any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable, PTI reported.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Mr. Singh also said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on 15 June.

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

He said in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off.

https://thekashmirwalla.com/2020/09...territory-in-arunachal-pradesh-rajnath-singh/
 
Nothing new. Its known for long long time.
 
Ajay Ghatak said:
True, it is hard to stand the bull shit that Chinese media write.
Click to expand...
Godi Media CLOWNS are FUNNY and very ENTERTAINING.
So hilarious watching how these INDIAN CLOWNS are in masquerading as anchors and journalists and tell their fairy tales as news.
.
 
