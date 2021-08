Xinhua News Agency, Xichang, August 6th (Li Guoli, Huang Guochang) At 0:30 on August 6, my country successfully launched the China Star 2E satellite with the Long March 3B carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was successfully launched. Entering the scheduled orbit, the launch mission was a complete success. This mission is the 383rd flight of the Long March series of carrier rockets.