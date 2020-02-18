What's new

China launches three warships in one day, China breaks the world record in the number of Destroyers commissioned in one year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,451
-5
83,216
Country
China
Location
China
China’s well-oiled military machine launches three warships in one day

  • Two vessels destined for Thailand and Pakistan while a third built to bolster PLA fleet
  • Chinese navy still needs to fill skill gap to make the most of its new equipment, analyst says

The 071E landing platform dock is destined for Thailand. Photo: Weibo

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Dec, 2021

China launched three warships, including two for export, on Thursday, as it expands its naval construction strength.

The vessels – a 071E landing platform dock (LPD) and two Type 054 frigates – were launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard near Shanghai, according to the China Maritime Safety Administration and Chinese media.

The LPD was ordered by Thailand in Sept 2019, the first export contract for a ship of this class.

The vessel can be used to deploy helicopters and is expected to perform patrol missions, logistics tasks and disaster relief operations.

The Chiang Rai Times news site reported that Thailand would use the warship to conduct naval transport missions. It could also be used for civilian purposes, such as disaster relief and humanitarian rescue missions.

One of the frigates is among four such warships ordered by Pakistan in 2017 and 2018.

The Pakistan Navy variant is fitted with an SR2410C radar, a 3D multifunction electronically scanned array radar, and the country commissioned the first of the vessels in early November.

The Type 054A frigate is recognised as the backbone of the Chinese surface combatant fleet, with 30 in active service.

China has more than 20 yards supporting naval surface ship construction as well as dozens of commercial shipyards that exceed the largest US shipyards in size and throughput.

The facilities are central to the country’s military modernisation drive launched in 2015, with millions of dollars poured into the research and development of equipment.

Funding for the navy drove a shipbuilding frenzy and expanded China’s naval fleet.

According to the Pentagon’s “2020 China Military Power Report”, China has the biggest navy in the world with an overall battle force of about 350 surface ships and submarines, including over 130 major surface combatants. The US Navy’s battle force is 293 ships.

According to Chinese media reports, China has commissioned at least eight destroyers and six corvettes this year.


www.scmp.com

China’s well-oiled military machine launches three warships in one day

Two vessels destined for Thailand and Pakistan while a third built to bolster PLA fleet.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,451
-5
83,216
Country
China
Location
China
China broke the world record in the number of Destroyers commissioned in one year in 2021
In 2021, Chinese navy commissioned 8 Destroyers, 3 Type 055, 5 Type 052DL, broke the world record set by US in 1995 (6 destroyers), and China's destroyers commissioned in one year surpassed the total number of destroyers of the whole British Royal Navy.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
19K
Oldman1
O
fatman17
S-2 - Options for the Pakistan Navy
2
Replies
23
Views
10K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain
deathfromabove
House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re
2 3
Replies
30
Views
12K
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom