China launches reusable experimental spacecraft on September 4, 2020

China launches reusable experimental spacecraft

JIUQUAN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft with a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China Friday.After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to the scheduled landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space.Friday's launch was the 14th mission of the Long March-2F carrier rocket.