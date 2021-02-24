China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment on February 24, 2021

China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment

JIUQUAN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The third group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:22 a.m. (Beijing Time) Wednesday.The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket. It was the 361st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the launch center said.Having entered their planned orbits, the satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.China launched the first and second Yaogan-31 satellite groups on April 10, 2018 and Jan. 29 this year, respectively.