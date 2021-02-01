What's new

China launches new remote-sensing satellites on July 19, 2021

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
20,819
29
56,868
Country
China
Location
China
China launches new remote-sensing satellites
Source: Xinhua | 2021-07-19 09:29:54 | Editor: huaxia

XICHANG, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new remote-sensing satellite group from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 8:19 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time).

The satellites were sent into orbit by a Long March-2C carrier rocket. This is the 10th group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family.

Also aboard was Tianqi-15, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation.

Monday's launch was the 380th mission of the Long March rocket series.

e9c85a55ly1gslzz6342vj20xc1fq4q2.jpg
e9c85a55ly1gslzz559krj23g02aob2d.jpg
0063xQRgly1gslzq15mmzj60zk0qo49002.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Galactic Penguin SST
  • Poll
Iran's ASATs | News and Discussions
2
Replies
28
Views
5K
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom