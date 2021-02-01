China launches new remote-sensing satellites on July 19, 2021

China launches new remote-sensing satellites

XICHANG, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new remote-sensing satellite group from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 8:19 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time).The satellites were sent into orbit by a Long March-2C carrier rocket. This is the 10th group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family.Also aboard was Tianqi-15, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation.Monday's launch was the 380th mission of the Long March rocket series.