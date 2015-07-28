China launches new remote-sensing satellite group on June 18, 2021

What's new

China launches new remote-sensing satellite group
Source: Xinhua | 2021-06-18 15:35:20 | Editor: huaxia

XICHANG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:30 p.m. Beijing time. This is the ninth group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family.

Also aboard was Tianqi-14, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation.

It was the 375th mission of the Long March rocket series.

757dc9f5ly1grmfvd5xkkj21ft25phdu.jpg
757dc9f5ly1grmfvs8py3j21hj28bx6p.jpg
0077Nzxhly1grmgek2frxj30u0190x1v.jpg
757dc9f5ly1grmfvyakhlj22je3svnpf.jpg
757dc9f5ly1grmfw2f26vj21ln2ef7v5.jpg
0077Nzxhly1grmftnx2zdj33y81k2x6q.jpg
 
