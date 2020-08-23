China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite on August 23, 2020

LKJ86
China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite
Source: Xinhua | 2020-08-23 11:47:57 | Editor: huaxia
JIUQUAN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:27 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).
The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.
Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series.
