China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite on August 23, 2020

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite
Source: Xinhua | 2020-08-23 11:47:57 | Editor: huaxia

JIUQUAN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:27 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series.

