China launches new Earth observation satellite

Photo taken on June 2, 2018 shows the Gaofen-6 being launched on a Long March-2D rocket at 12:13 p.m. Beijing Time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. China on Saturday launched a new Earth observation satellite, Gaofen-6, which will be mainly used in agricultural resources research and disaster monitoring. (Xinhua/Wang Jiangbo)