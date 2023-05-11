What's new

China launches new cargo mission to space station

China launches new cargo mission to space station


The nation launched a new cargo mission on Wednesday night to transport supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

A Long March-7 Y7 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

Tianzhou 6 is packed with clothes, drinking water and food for Tiangong's current crew, the three astronauts of the Shenzhou 15 mission, as well as the future Shenzhou 16 astronauts, according to the state-run Chinese broadcaster CCTV(opens in new tab).

Shenzhou 15 launched last November and is scheduled to return to Earth this month. The three Shenzhou 16 astronauts will take their predecessors' place on Tiangong.

In addition, Tianzhou 6 is carrying 1.7 tons of propellant, 1,540 pounds (700 kilograms) of which will be transferred to Tiangong. The fuel infusion will allow the outpost to continue maintaining its orbit, CCTV reported.

Tianzhou 6 marks the first mission for a new and improved version of China's robotic freighter. For example, Tianzhou 6's pressurized cargo segments can accommodate about 1,100 more pounds (500 kilograms) of payload than previous iterations of the spacecraft.

This added capacity allows China to now launch resupply missions to Tiangong every eight months on average, as opposed to every six months with previous Tianzhou vessels.

Tianzhou 6 is the first of three missions scheduled to launch to Tiangong in 2023. The other two are Shenzhou 16 and Shenzhou 17, which are expected to lift off this month and toward the end of the year, respectively.
 
A good initiative. Best of Luck to China.

By the way I know you, but you do not know me.

I used to be a member here. PM me if you want further info.
 

