beijingwalker said: China launches new cargo mission to space station ​

The nation launched a new cargo mission on Wednesday night to transport supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.



A Long March-7 Y7 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.

A good initiative. Best of Luck to China.By the way I know you, but you do not know me.I used to be a member here. PM me if you want further info.