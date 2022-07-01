What's new

China launches first megaton-capable offshore carbon storage project

shi12jun

shi12jun

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,656
0
3,641
Country
China
Location
China
China has officially launched its first megaton-capable offshore carbon capture and storage project. Carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS), or carbon capture and storage (CCS), is a set of technologies used to strip carbon dioxide from industrial waste gases or directly from the atmosphere. The project will use capture devices to collect carbon dioxide emitted by enterprises in Guangdong Dayawan Industrial Park, compress it, and transport it to the nearby coastal area through pipelines for storage or geological utilization. According to preliminary calculations, the coastal area near the Pearl River Estuary can store over 100 billion tonnes. The area is expected to support the development of CCUS industrial clusters in Dayawan and other coastal areas of Guangdong.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Daniel808
Sinopec is Starting The Construction of China's First Megaton Carbon Capture Factory (CCUS) !
Replies
4
Views
689
FairAndUnbiased
F
Shotgunner51
World's first pilot project producing gasoline from carbon dioxide hydrogenation completes trial operation
Replies
0
Views
367
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
onebyone
Study forecasts China investment of $75 trillion in carbon neutrality
Replies
1
Views
356
Song Hong
Song Hong
B
China launches world's largest carbon emission trading program
Replies
0
Views
192
Beidou2020
B
B
World’s first 1MWh Na-ion battery energy storage system launched in North China
Replies
2
Views
462
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom