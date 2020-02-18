What's new

China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,938
21
16,528
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The first electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet has connected the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.
1624903092996.png

The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has been inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1

China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has been inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.

The first electrified railway in Tibet Autonomous Region opened Friday morning, linking Lhasa with Nyingchi as "Fuxing" bullet trains enter official operation on the plateau region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway into Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world's most geologically active areas.

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed officials to expedite construction of the new railway project, connecting Sichuan Province and Nyingchi in Tibet, saying the new rail line would play a key role in safeguarding the border stability.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and travels through Ya'an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Nyingchi is prefecture-level city of Medog which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which is firmly rejected by India. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the official daily Global Times earlier that "If a scenario of a crisis happens at the China-India border, the railway will provide a great convenience for China's delivery of strategic materials.

www.indiatoday.in

China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border

The first electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet has connected the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,378
19
5,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This rail line and its full potential is really scaring the Indians. Considering, if the following Indian video’s Chinese planned rail map is true, the full extent of the Chinese efforts in Tibet, including their dam building plans, the Indians are justified in being scared. All China need now, IMHO, it a series of OTH radars coupled with the planned LEO comms and imaging satellites to spot enemy air, sea, and land movements hundreds of not thousands of miles away.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
PaklovesTurkiye
China India Standoff - 4 new articles in one thread
Replies
9
Views
644
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
Zarvan
French are Coming to Jet, Set, Go
Replies
0
Views
634
Zarvan
Zarvan
HAIDER
Ground Combat at High Altitude
Replies
1
Views
1K
Indien
I
MBI Munshi
India | How to Make Proxy War Succeed in Baluchistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
11K
MST
MST

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom