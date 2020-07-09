What's new

China launches a new satellite to monitor ocean environment on September 21, 2020

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
17,574
25
47,121
Country
China
Location
China
China launches new satellite to monitor ocean environment
Source: Xinhua | 2020-09-21 16:21:39 | Editor: huaxia


JIUQUAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

A Long March-4B rocket carrying the Haiyang-2C (HY-2C) satellite took off at 1:40 p.m. (Beijing Time), according to the launch center.

The HY-2C, the country's third ocean dynamic environment satellite, can provide all-weather and round-the-clock observation of wave height, sea surface height, wind and temperature.

Onboard equipment enables the new satellite to provide information on the identification of vessels, and to receive, store and transmit buoy measurement data in China's offshore and other marine areas.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the HY-2C will form a network with the previous HY-2B and subsequent HY-2D to carry out high-precision maritime environment monitoring.

The planned satellite network will be capable of carrying out 80 percent of the world's sea surface wind monitoring within six hours, said sources with the China National Space Administration.

Unlike the previous satellites HY-2A and HY-2B -- the HY-2C will be placed in an orbit with a 66-degree inclination, which will enhance its capability to revisit wind fields rapidly, according to the administration.

Monday's launch was the 347th by the Long March rocket series.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
undercover JIX China launches 9 satellites into space from ocean platform China & Far East 0
LKJ86 China sends nine satellites into orbit by sea launch on September 15, 2020 China & Far East 10
onebyone China successfully launched nine Jilin-1 Gaofen-03 satellites via a sea launch Long March 11 China & Far East 4
LKJ86 China's launch of new satellite fails on September 12, 2020 China & Far East 0
LKJ86 China launches a new optical remote-sensing satellite successfully on September 7, 2020 China & Far East 3
LKJ86 China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite on August 23, 2020 China & Far East 1
onebyone Ethiopia To Launch A Second Satellite in October With The Help of China China & Far East 0
LKJ86 China launches new high-resolution mapping satellite on July 25, 2020 China & Far East 7
beijingwalker BeiDou: How a satellite launch has made China's military 'independent' Technology & Science 1
LKJ86 China launches new commercial telecommunication satellite on July 9, 2020 China & Far East 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top