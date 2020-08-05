China launches a new relay satellite on July 6, 2021

China launches new relay satellite
Source: Xinhua | 2021-07-07 01:01:07 | Editor: huaxia
XICHANG, July 6 (Xinhua)-- China successfully launched a new relay satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).
Tianlian I-05 was sent into orbit by a Long March-3C carrier rocket.
Tuesday's launch was the 378th mission of the Long March rocket series.
