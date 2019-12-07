What's new

China launches a new optical remote-sensing satellite on October 12, 2020

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
17,910
26
48,106
Country
China
Location
China
China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite
Source: Xinhua| 2020-10-12 02:11:58|Editor: huaxia

XICHANG, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 12:57 a.m. on Monday (Beijing Time).

The high-orbit optical remote-sensing satellite, Gaofen-13, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

This satellite will serve economic development by providing information services. It will mainly be used for land surveys, crop yield estimations, environmental protection, weather forecasting, and early warnings, as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.

Monday's launch was the 349th by the Long March rocket series.



00686eaKgy1gjlyqo98bdj31400mi0vy.jpg
00686eaKgy1gjlyqomvk6j31400mi41h.jpg
00686eaKgy1gjlyqoznozj31400mi0w2.jpg
00686eaKgy1gjlyqpdbngj31400miadz.jpg
00686eaKgy1gjlyqnmrzfj30u01hcwg7.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
China conducts double Kuaizhou-1A launch from Taiyuan
Replies
3
Views
464
shi12jun
shi12jun
sudhir007
India - Rising Power, Growing Responsibilities - Building Indias 2020 Navy
Replies
11
Views
2K
Echo_419
Echo_419
Myth_buster_1
1990s: India and Israel Evolving Strategic Partnership
Replies
7
Views
3K
Myth_buster_1
Myth_buster_1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top