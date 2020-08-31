China launches a new Earth observation satellite on March 31, 2021

What's new

China launches new Earth observation satellite
Source: Xinhua | 2021-03-31 07:38:10 | Editor: huaxia

JIUQUAN, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-12 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design and crop yield estimation, as well as disaster relief.

It was the 364th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

