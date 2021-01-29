What's new

China launches 3rd (out of 12 planned) Type 075 LHD / DDH

These are equipped with Ka-52K anti ship helicopters which are armed with Kh-35 anti ship missiles (similar to Harpoon), Ka-27 / Z-9C ASW helicopters, Ka-31 AWAC helicopters, Ka-29 amphibious assault helicopters.

China Launches 3rd Type 075 LHD For The PLAN - Naval News

China's third amphibious assault ship, a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) known as Type 075, was launched in Shanghai today by Hudong Zhonghua shipyard. The vessel is intended for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN or Chinese Navy).
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355063130901131265
