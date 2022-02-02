What's new

China launches 100,000 MT fish farming vessel in 'world first'​

2 February 2022 9:13 GMT
By Dominic Welling
Conson No. 1 will mainly focus on breeding yellow croaker, Atlantic salmon and grouper.Photo: China Conson No. 1 fish farming vessel

China launched the world's first 100,000 metric-ton fish farming vessel on Jan. 25 in Qingdao, which it views as the future of aquaculture and an alternative to offshore farming. The Conson No. 1 vessel will be delivered by the end of April in 2023, after outfitting and undergoing sea trials.

China launches 100,000 MT fish farming vessel in 'world first' | IntraFish

www.intrafish.com

 
We should lend money to poor african/south american nations and then they allow us to fish in their territorial waters. E.g. Haiti or Cuba
 
