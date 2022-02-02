beijingwalker
China launches 100,000 MT fish farming vessel in 'world first'Qingdao Conson Group plans to form an open sea aquaculture fleet with total tonnage of over 10 million tons by 2035.
2 February 2022 9:13 GMT
By Dominic Welling
Conson No. 1 will mainly focus on breeding yellow croaker, Atlantic salmon and grouper.Photo: China Conson No. 1 fish farming vessel
China launched the world's first 100,000 metric-ton fish farming vessel on Jan. 25 in Qingdao, which it views as the future of aquaculture and an alternative to offshore farming. The Conson No. 1 vessel will be delivered by the end of April in 2023, after outfitting and undergoing sea trials.
Qingdao Conson Group plans to form an open sea aquaculture fleet with total tonnage of over 10 million tons by 2035.
www.intrafish.com