China launches 100,000 MT fish farming vessel in 'world first'​

Qingdao Conson Group plans to form an open sea aquaculture fleet with total tonnage of over 10 million tons by 2035.2 February 2022 9:13 GMTBy Dominic Welling Conson No. 1 will mainly focus on breeding yellow croaker, Atlantic salmon and grouper.Photo: China Conson No. 1 fish farming vesselChina launched the world's first 100,000 metric-ton fish farming vessel, which it views as the future of aquaculture and an alternative to offshore farming. The Conson No. 1 vessel will be delivered by the end of April in 2023, after outfitting and undergoing sea trials.