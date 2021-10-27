Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China launched Jilin-1-Gaofen-02F remote sensing satellite by Kuaizhou-1A 中国成功发射快舟一号甲运载火箭，年内第40次发射
Thread starter
shi12jun
Start date
9 minutes ago
shi12jun
FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,549
0
3,374
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#1
GS Zhou
SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2015
2,335
5
9,908
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#2
The 40th launch by China in 2021, almost 1 launch per week. Very impressive!
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
sal29
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Israeli MMA Fighter calls Afghan opponent terrorist and loses fight next day.
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
A moment ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Indian Military Cannot Operate Effectively Without Russian Supplied Equipment: CRS Report
Latest: INS_Vikramaditya
1 minute ago
Military Forum
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Khaqan Humayun
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
F
'Serbian World': Serbia plans new Balkan Wars
Latest: Foinikas
2 minutes ago
Europe & Russia
Good news: Saudi Arabia to deposit US $ 3 Billion into Pakistan's State bank
Latest: Blacklight
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Khaqan Humayun
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad - Updates, News and Discussions.
Latest: Zarvan
53 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Lt General Nadeem Anjum appointed as DG ISI
Latest: Blacklight
Today at 2:19 PM
Pakistan Army
Remembering SSG Captain Roohullah Mohmand (TJ) and his act of valor
Latest: Bullzz
Today at 1:57 PM
Pakistan Army
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: PurpleButcher
Today at 12:27 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Good news: Saudi Arabia to deposit US $ 3 Billion into Pakistan's State bank
Latest: Blacklight
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021
Latest: Tomcats
13 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Back to America: Pakistan pitches China's Belt and Road to U.S.
Latest: Ali_Baba
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Worldcup Clash |26th Oct| Vital match for Pakistanis than even World famous India vs Pak Clash
Latest: Musings
36 minutes ago
Sports
Indian arrogance dashed to ground: Celebrations & Meme flood by Pakistanis
Latest: Zaki
40 minutes ago
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
Indian Military Cannot Operate Effectively Without Russian Supplied Equipment: CRS Report
Latest: INS_Vikramaditya
1 minute ago
Military Forum
The Secret Air Skirmishes Of The Cold War
Latest: dexter
Today at 2:15 PM
Air Warfare
football field sized craft hovering over the USS Omaha
Latest: Mentee
Today at 1:45 PM
Military Forum
Lockheed Martin showcases new attack aircraft designed to support US special operations forces
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
Today at 10:53 AM
Air Warfare
New US Army’s hypersonic weapon rendering released by Lockheed Martin
Latest: Itachi
Today at 9:15 AM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Official: Iran wants to buy helicopters and fighters from Russia
Latest: PradoTLC
7 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
The Beautiful Bangladesh
Latest: bluesky
26 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Fazli mangoe gets GI tag
Latest: bluesky
Today at 2:11 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Tokyo seeks to build defence cooperation with Dhaka
Latest: Michael Corleone
Today at 2:08 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
200,000 pairs of shoes manufactured in Bhairab daily
Latest: bluesky
Today at 1:40 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom