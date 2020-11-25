What's new

China launched 180 ballastic missiles in 2020 so far, and 225 in 2019

“In the past, I’ve said that in 2019 China launched 225 ballistic missiles. That is a huge number, more than the rest of the world combined,” said Mr. Billingslea, the arms envoy.

“The same was true in 2018,” he said. “As of October of this year, even with COVID-19, China has shot off 180 ballistic missiles.”
EXCLUSIVE: China’s ‘secretive, crash’ nuclear buildup revealed

China is rapidly building up its nuclear forces, including the expansion of plutonium and uranium plants as part of a secretive, crash program to add warheads to its growing missile and bomber forces, according to declassified U.S. briefing slides obtained by The Washington Times.
And some dotards still believe China has only 200+ nukes :rofl:
 
