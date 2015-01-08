China & Latin America news, updates, ...

Ecuador to Benefit from Chinese Investment



Published 7 January 2015 (10 hours 7 minutes ago)



China has committed to increasing investment to Ecuador and Venezuela, and the CELAC-China Summit seeks to strengthen cooperation.





Marking 35 years of diplomatic relations between China and Ecuador, Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa oversaw the signing of some 14 agreements that seek to strengthen bilateral relations on his first official visit.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Correa have said that increased cooperation is strategic for mutual development.



“Ecuador and China strategically compliment each other. China has the financing that Ecuador needs for its development. Ecuador has the hydrocarbons, the minerals that China needs for its development,” said President Correa following meetings with officials.



Five agreements with banks and financial institutions have been signed, totaling approximately US$7.5 billion. The Import-Export Bank of China (Eximbank), has also committed to investing US$5.3 billion for the other agreements signed in the areas of education, technology, migration and infrastructure, among other sectors.



Eximbank will invest an additional US$250 million in the Ecuadorean government initiative to promote induction cooking to help it stem gas imports.



An important investor in national development projects, Eximbank has provided funding for the hydroelectric dam projects Coca Codo Sinclar, Minas-San Francisco and Sopladora which will help in Ecuador becoming self sufficient in energy.



Additionally, the Bank of China signed an agreement to put forward US$1.5 billion in to finance Ecuador's Annual Plan of Investments for 2015. The Bank signed two additional agreements, committing to investing US$400 million in the construction of Ecuador's prized Millennium Schools as well as US$80 million for various infrastructure projects.



President Correa toured the Chinese technology park Zhongguancun, seeking greater institutional cooperation with Ecuador's Yachay University, which specializes in science and technology.



Also in China on an official visit is Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen the signing of agreements focused on increasing investment, totaling some US$20 billion.



“In this moment I can tell you that more than 20 billion dollars in investment have been committed in this visit, and this will go towards the development of a variety of projects that are focused on the economy, energy and social issues,” said President Maduro.



He went on to say, “We have had a series of talks about the construction sector, to strengthen the great housing mission in Venezuela.”



The visit of the presidents is in anticipation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC-China Summit, which will occur Thursday and Friday in Beijing. Ministers from member-states attending the summit will discuss policy, economics, culture and trade, as well as devise strategies to increase investment between China and the regional body.