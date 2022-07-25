China 'largest threat' to Britain; has targeted India: Rishi Sunak

Jungibaaz said: Part of the British establishment and also of Indian origin, hence he’s doubly axed to paint China as a threat.



Speaking of threats, I wonder what Rishi’s view is of the UK’s participation in the Iraq war, and the multiple regime change related bombing interventions in the Middle East in the recent past. Some self-awareness for better perspective. Click to expand...

He’s actually the perfect example of why western Anglo governments are failing. Policymaking is being hijacked by foreign ethnic groups who are motivated by their own personal special interests and will often pursue destructive policies without an ounce of care for the working class of those countries, to whom they have no shared identity with, which Sunak made abundantly clear in the leaked video.