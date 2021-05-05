beijingwalker
China, Lanzhou City | Ramadan First Day After Covid 2021| Walking To Mosque + Magrib + Iftar |
What are Magrib + Iftar ? And those people should really wear masks in this density, people should never let their guard down , this virus is not totally gone yet.
