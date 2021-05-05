What's new

China, Lanzhou City | Ramadan First Day After Covid 2021| Walking To Mosque + Magrib + Iftar |

China, Lanzhou City | Ramadan First Day After Covid 2021| Walking To Mosque + Magrib + Iftar |



What are Magrib + Iftar ? And those people should really wear masks in this density, people should never let their guard down , this virus is not totally gone yet.
 
The Hui identity is anachronism. Most are Han converted to Muslims rather than a separate race. Many Hui would like to be classify as Han.
 
Hui people are Han Muslims, they are never a different ethnic group, the only thing that set them different is religion.
Ethnic Hui Muslim Sisters in Tiktok China
 
Below is Hui Muslim, nephew of General Bai Chongxi.

I suspect some Chinese Muslims relish Lunar New Year more than Ramadan.

Culturally Hui is similar to Han, while USA is trying really hard to create identity politics. I saw on youtube Hui paid-artist crying being discriminated by Han.

International Muslims soliditary activists and USA sure fume at Chinese Muslims.

zh.wikipedia.org

白韻琹 - 维基百科，自由的百科全书

zh.wikipedia.org zh.wikipedia.org

1620225340016.png
 
