In its May 20 edition, the New York Times reported that between 2010 and 2012, China executed at least a dozen spies for the CIA . The report, which was based on information received from unnamed U.S. officials, stated that one spy was executed in the courtyard of a government building to serve as a warning to others who might also be working for the CIA.Wait a minute! I thought the Cold War ended in 1989. Isn’t that what everyone told us? If that’s true, then why is the CIA still spying in China? Why is it recruiting Chinese citizens to risk their lives to spy on their own government and their own country?The Cold War was never supposed to end in the first place. It was supposed to last forever, guaranteeing ever-increasing budgets, powers, and influence for the entire military-intelligence-industrial complex.The fact is that for the Pentagon, the CIA, and NSA — the three principal components of America’s national-security establishment — the Cold War never ended. That’s why they’re still spying on communist nations, the reason they still have troops in Korea, they still have a cruel embargo on Cuba, they moved NATO forces close to Russia’s borders, and why they are still ginning up crises with Russia. Yes, it’s true that Pentagon officials are now saluting the communist regime in Vietnam — the one that killed more than 58,000 American soldiers — but that’s only because U.S. officials want its one-time communist foe to serve as a counterweight against their ”rival”, China.Read more: US & China: Battle of the Titans After all, the Cold War was never supposed to end in the first place. It was supposed to last forever, guaranteeing ever-increasing budgets, powers, and influence for the entire military-intelligence-industrial complex.That certainly was the mindset among U.S. officials when they converted the U.S. government from a limited-government republic to a national-security state after World War II. They convinced Americans that such a conversion was necessary in order to protect America (and the world) from its World War II partner and ally, the communist-controlled Soviet Union, as well as from communism itself, which, they said, was threatening to envelop America and the world.While the thrust of the Cold War was against Russia and the rest of the Soviet Union, there was also a mindset of extreme hostility toward other communist and socialist nations, such as China, Yugoslavia, North Korea, Cuba, Nicaragua, and North Vietnam. The notion was that all such regimes were engaged in a worldwide conspiracy based in Moscow to subjugate the United States and the rest of the world to communist control.In 1989, Gorbachev unilaterally put an end to the Cold War. He announced that Russia was extending a hand of friendship and peace toward the United States and the Western World.Almost everyone was convinced that the Cold War was going to go on forever since the Soviet Union and communism were expected to go on forever. Therefore, the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA were assured of ever-increasing taxpayer-funded largess as a consequence.Suddenly in 1989, however, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev put the kibosh on all that. Without engaging in negotiations or entering into any treaties or agreements, Gorbachev unilaterally put an end to the Cold War. He ordered a withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany and Eastern Europe, letting the Berlin Wall get dismantled and West and East Germany reuniting into one country. He announced that Russia was extending a hand of friendship and peace toward the United States and the Western World.