  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

China kicks out Hindu-American journalist who devoted extensive coverage to Xinjiang

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Raphael, Aug 23, 2018 at 5:01 PM.

    Raphael

    Raphael SENIOR MEMBER

    https://www.channelnewsasia.com/new...istry-has-declined-to-renew-her-visa-10643492

    BEIJING: The Chinese government has declined to renew the visa of a reporter for the U.S. website BuzzFeed, the reporter said.

    Megha Rajagopalan said on Twitter on Wednesday that the foreign ministry declined in May to issue her a new journalist visa, after working in China as a journalist for "six wonderful and eye-opening years".

    "China's Foreign Ministry declined to issue me a new journalist visa. They say this is a process thing, we are not totally clear why," she wrote in a post.

    Rajagopalan worked for Reuters in China from 2012 to 2016.

    Her BuzzFeed coverage has included reporting on China's security clampdown in the western Xinjiang region. She said she would be taking on a new role reporting from the Middle East.

    Neither China's foreign ministry nor BuzzFeed immediately responded to a request for comment.

    The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said in a statement the government's decision was regrettable.

    "We find this extremely regrettable and unacceptable for a government that repeatedly insists it welcomes foreign media to cover the country," it said.

    "We are attempting to get clarity from the Foreign Ministry on its reasoning for effectively ejecting a credentialled foreign journalist from China and will relay any information they provide."

    Resident foreign reporters are generally issued visas that must be renewed every year. The government has occasionally in the past declined to renew or grant new visas for foreign reporters whose stories it has not liked.
     
    rambro

    rambro FULL MEMBER

    Not surprised if she's an embedded cell out to sow seeds of discord
     
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    Good job heaving out that malicious and spiteful Hindoo liar, but...
    No such thing should be allowed to exist. This organization needs to be disbanded and declared illegal.
     
    wanglaokan

    wanglaokan ELITE MEMBER

    which western country wanna see a prosperous and strong China? the answer is none.
     
    wanglaokan

    wanglaokan ELITE MEMBER

    kick the bitch out.
     
    Cthulhu

    Cthulhu FULL MEMBER

    Good job China.
     
    haidian

    haidian SENIOR MEMBER

    She looks so ugly...
     
    Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

    Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA SENIOR MEMBER

    China has the right to let American spy journalists get out.
     
