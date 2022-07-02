China Keeps Feasting on Russian Oil​

beijingwalker said: But with the massive profit we make from EU, we can buy more Russia gas and oil for ourselves. Click to expand...

The opportunity cost of having to buy non-russian spot crude needs to be accounted for.That's why it doesn't actually make any sense until it replaces all of china's spot crude purchases.For refined products it might make sense sure.The transport cost from east coast of china to europe is super high though.Everything i see talks about the discount on urals.I haven't seen anyone mention what the actual discount is on ESPO.I'm guessing the discount is less than for urals.