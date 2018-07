China keeps buying Iranian oil, and the trade war adds a reason to defy US sanctions

China, the world’s top crude-oil buyer, imported around 718,000 barrels a day on average from Iran between January and May of this year.

China's imports are equivalent to more than one-quarter of Iran’s oil exports.

China has increased Iranian oil purchases by near-10 percent recently and is not expected to stop buying when U.S. sanctions go into place in November.

OPEC's largest oil producers

How China historically has responded to US sanctions

Growing economic ties between China and Iran