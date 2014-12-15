What's new

China, Kazakhstan sign $14b deals

China, Kazakhstan sign $14b deals

Premier Li Keqiang is welcomed by his Kazakh counterpart Karim Masimov at the Astana airport on Sunday, Dec 14, 2014. [XINHUA]

China secured deals worth more than $14 billion to enhance connectivity with Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, in what is another step forward in efforts to revive the ancient transcontinental Silk Road.

The deals signed on Sunday cover nuclear energy, electricity, water resources and infrastructure construction - agreements in line with efforts to move their cooperation beyond oil and gas development.

Although details on the upcoming projects have not been revealed, Xinhua News Agency said the countries will upgrade a joint venture logistics base and enhance connectivity with highways, railways, ports, air routes, and oil and gas pipelines.

An investment fund of about $500 million was set up to finance the projects, and the nations agreed to expand their currency swap deal - now at $1 billion - to reduce the costs of trade.

China has also promised to open more fields to Kazakh investors, the first time that it has done so with a Eurasian country.

Sunday's deals are among the largest that Premier Li Keqiang has signed during his trips to neighboring countries, which "illustrates the deep and broad engagement of China and Kazakhstan", said the premier, who arrived in Astana on Sunday to kick off a two-day visit, the first leg of a three nation trip.

Li met with Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov and addressed a meeting of China and Kazakh business leaders. He will attend the 13th prime ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana on Monday.

"Our cooperation will not only focus on the energy sector, but also in other fields such as equipment manufacturing, agriculture and deep processing of resources," Li said.

While meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Li encouraged Kazakh enterprises to use Chinese equipment, saying Beijing is willing to work with Astana in the construction of steel factories, power plants and railways to deal with the challenges brought by the global economic situation.

Ruan Zongze, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, said that China's advantages in transportation upgrading and industrial restructuring fit well into Kazakhstan's needs, as earlier this month Kazakhstan announced a multibillion dollar stimulus package for the economy to boost investment in infrastructure.

Plunging oil prices and the impact of the Ukraine crisis on surrounding economies have compelled many global institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to lower their growth forecasts for Kazakhstan this year.

China is Kazakhstan's second largest trade partner and largest export market. Bilateral trade reached $28.5 billion in 2013, up 11 percent year-on-year with an expectation of it exceeding $40 billion in 2015.
 
China, Kazakhstan renew currency swap deal

Central banks of China and Kazakhstan on Sunday decided to renew their three-year currency swap deal, said a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBC).

The two sides also signed currency settlement and payment agreement, which means local currencies can be used for settlement in not only border trade but also ordinary trade activities, said the statement.

The move is good to deepen China-Kazakhstan currency and financial cooperation, facilitate bilateral trade and investment, and safeguard regional financial stability, the statement quoted an unnamed PBC official as saying.

The agreement coincided with the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday in Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to the country and attend the 13th prime ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
 
The following is in addition to the 14 billion USD reported in the head post。

That's 32 billion USD worth of deals for 2 days work。:D

China, Kazakhstan reach preliminary consensus on 18-billion-USD infrastructure deal

English.news.cn | 2014-12-15 23:26:21 | Editor: Mu Xuequan

ASTANA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and his Kazakh counterpart Karim Masimov on Monday reached preliminary consensus on a capacity cooperation framework agreement worth 18 billion U.S. dollars.

The consensus was reached during a breakfast meeting between Li and Masimov on the second day of Li's official visit to the Central Asian country.

The framework agreement, covering infrastructure, highway and housing construction, is believed to help deepen China-Kazakh cooperation and forge new growth points in their practical cooperation.

According to preliminary planning, the funding of the project will come mostly from Kazakhstan and international organizations, while the rest will be loans from China.

Li wrapped up his Kazakhstan trip late Monday after meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and attending the 13th prime ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Kazakhstan is the first leg of Li's three-nation tour, which will also take him to Serbia and Thailand.
 
What a constructive breakfast meeting :)

China, Kazakhstan eye further hi-tech, aerospace cooperation
Source:Xinhua Published: 2014-12-15

China and Kazakhstan agreed on Sunday to tap into the potential of hi-tech cooperation and further advance bilateral aerospace cooperation.

In a joint communique issued during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's official visit to Kazakhstan, the two countries agreed to jointly establish a technical cooperation center as both sides have huge cooperation potential in hi-tech field, innovation and transformation of scientific achievements.

The two countries hoped that mainstream hi-tech organizations and enterprises from both sides would carry out exchanges and develop partnership with each other.

Meanwhile, in the communique, both sides spoke highly of the significance of conducting cooperation in the aerospace sector. They agreed to set up a joint working group to study bilateral cooperation mechanism and direction.

Li arrived in Astana earlier on Sunday for an official visit to the Central Asian country as well as a prime ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

***

Reader's comment:

"Given the vast experience in, e g, space launches Baikonur has accumulated over the decades, it has much to offer the Chinese space programme. At the same time, China's manufacturing prowess can be of great aid to the space industry in Kazakhstan. A win-win, in other words...."
 
Most people are surprised to learn that Kazakhstan (stan) have PPP per capita of over $23k. Because other stans around them are mostly 3rd world countries.
 
China is a very responsible country. Most of the loan are into infrastructure. Preventing most of the fund end up into somebody's pocket.
 
Exactly. Not like some certain country who used to invest in (and probably continues to invest) corrupt politicians and junta that oppressed and killed tens of thousands of civilians.
 
Oil and uranium work wonders.
We have a huge industry, but because of the collapse of the Soviet Union collapsed and the production chain.
Only now, the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan could reach the level of production of the USSR. Not all of course.
GDP is equal to Pak Kazakhstan, with a population of 17.5 million
 
China Glass takes ownership of Kazakhstan float glass facility
Published 13th January, 2022 by Greg Morris

China Glass Holdings has taken ownership of the Orda float glass manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan.

It has completed an acquisition of the equity interest, which was previously owned by Stewart Engineers, in the complex, and now means the Chinese group has 100% ownership of the facility.

Relevant parties worked together over the past few months to complete a settlement that satisfied all parties.

The Orda Glass Complex located in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan aims to be the most modern industrial float glass facility in the world using the latest float glass technology designed and supplied by Stewart. This facility will produce 600 metric tonnes per day of high quality architectural and automotive glass.

The construction of the Orda Glass complex will now be taken over by China Triumph International Engineering Company (CTIEC). It expects to complete the construction and startup the factory soon, so it will be fully operational later this year.

Andrew Stewart, President of Stewart Engineers, said, “With all parties mutually satisfied, Stewart is confident that Orda will be realised as the jewel of Kazakhstan.

"Looking to the future, Stewart will continue to support and assist the Orda project as needed and look forward to the possibility of working with China Glass and CTIEC on other projects.”

Guo Lyu, CEO, China Glass, said: “Through this deal we expect to tap into the great potential of Kazakhstan glass industry.

"We thank Stewart for paving the way and moving to where we are today, and we welcome future opportunities of cooperation.”

Yerzhan Sagimbayev, Chairman of Management Board, Orda Glass, said: “Orda Glass is the first float glass facility in Kazakhstan, and as such has made trail-blazing efforts in this new territory, with help and support from all relevant parties.

"We are now well-positioned to move to a bright future.”
 
:laugh: That fellow is now few feet under the ground. If they had it just few days later, they may well have said their money bye bye.
 
