beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 59,452
- -57
- Country
-
- Location
-
China-Kazakhstan border town Ghulja Summer Night market in Ili Kazakh region in N.Xinjiang
Yining County ( Ghulja ) in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of the Xinjiang bordering Kazakhstan.
Ili (Yili) was annexed by Russia in 1871 , China recovered this region in 1881. A treaty was finally assigned between China and Russia in Saint Petersburg (1881). Ili region is filled with big rivers, lakes and beautiful pasture grasslands, huge contrast to barren deserts in southern Xinjiang where most Uighurs live. The main ethnic group in Ili region is Xinjiang Kazakhs.
Yining County ( Ghulja ) in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of the Xinjiang bordering Kazakhstan.
Ili (Yili) was annexed by Russia in 1871 , China recovered this region in 1881. A treaty was finally assigned between China and Russia in Saint Petersburg (1881). Ili region is filled with big rivers, lakes and beautiful pasture grasslands, huge contrast to barren deserts in southern Xinjiang where most Uighurs live. The main ethnic group in Ili region is Xinjiang Kazakhs.