What's new

China-Kazakhstan border town Ghulja Summer Night market in Ili Kazakh region in N.Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,452
-57
99,405
Country
China
Location
China
China-Kazakhstan border town Ghulja Summer Night market in Ili Kazakh region in N.Xinjiang

Yining County ( Ghulja ) in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of the Xinjiang bordering Kazakhstan.

Ili (Yili) was annexed by Russia in 1871 , China recovered this region in 1881. A treaty was finally assigned between China and Russia in Saint Petersburg (1881). Ili region is filled with big rivers, lakes and beautiful pasture grasslands, huge contrast to barren deserts in southern Xinjiang where most Uighurs live. The main ethnic group in Ili region is Xinjiang Kazakhs.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China has won water dispute with Kazakhstan
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
beijingwalker
Kazakhstan leader meets China's Xinjiang party chief, hailing "eternal friendship" with Beijing
Replies
3
Views
359
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Kazakhstan Proposes Gas Pipeline Project Connecting Russia and China
Replies
0
Views
227
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
May 28, 2021, Sunsets at Yili River in a small Kazakh border town sitting next to Kazakhstan in northern Xinjiang
Replies
7
Views
634
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Migyitun, a village under Chinese control in South Tibet south of McMahon Line , recovered by China in 1962 China-India border war
Replies
13
Views
376
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom