China just tested the world's most powerful naval gun, and US intelligence says it will be ready for warfare by 2025

China tested the world's most powerful naval gun earlier this month and it's expected to enter China's arsenal by 2025, according to sources with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report.

The warship-mounted electromagnetic railgun was first seen in 2011 and underwent testing in 2014.

The Chinese are expected to complete at-sea testing by 2023.