China Just Became The Games Industry Capital of The World

Global revenue passes $100 billion for the first time fueled by smartphone use

by Nate Lanxon June 1, 2017, 12:01 PM GMT+8



The global games industry will generate revenue of an estimated $109 billion in 2017, of which 42 percent will come from mobile. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

Tom Wehmeier, principal and head of research at Atomico and author of the report published Thursday, said a number of other major milestones were passed in 2016. “We've got to the point today where there are now more than two billion gamers globally, and mobile has really taken over to the extent that it's the largest segment overall,” said Wehmeier.​

Mattias Ljungman, a partner at Atomico and one of its co-founders alongside Niklas Zennström, said “the average revenue per user is higher in China than the U.S., which to me would probably make most people fall off their chairs.”​

"Games have become truly mass market and it's a massive, massive opportunity that's only going to get bigger," Ilkka Paananen, the chief executive officer Supercell, the developer of the popular Clash of Clans mobile game, said in the report. "One of these days somebody’s going to build a game that reaches a billion users a month."​

93 percent of all money spent by Chinese gamers go to titles developed by Chinese-based companies