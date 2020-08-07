/ Register

China July trade surplus with U.S. at $32.46 billion

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by beijingwalker, Aug 7, 2020 at 8:59 AM.

  beijingwalker
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,194
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,022 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China July trade surplus with U.S. at $32.46 billion
    Reuters
    Published: August 6
    [​IMG]

    BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $32.46 billion in July, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Friday, up from a $29.41 billion surplus a month earlier.

    For the first seven months of the year, China's trade surplus with the United States totalled $153.58 billion.

    U.S.-China tensions have been rapidly escalating ahead of the United State's presidential election. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that President Trump will shortly take action on Chinese software companies that pose a risk to U.S. national security.

    https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/b...trade-surplus-with-us-at-3246-billion-482477/
     
  beijingwalker
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,194
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,022 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Piling up US dollars around the clock is useless for China, China needs to find ways to get rid of those mountains of US dollars.
     
  volatile
    volatile

    volatile SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,818
    Joined:
    Mar 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,470 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Yes inorder to really challenge US ,China needs to make alternate arrangements as in the end majority of these dollars are pumped back to US Treasuries ,So Technically China is fueling US Dollars themselves a dangerous path
     
