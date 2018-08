China July FX reserves rise to $3.118 trln despite trade tensions



BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in July even as worries over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China have caused market volatility.



Reserves rose $5.82 billion in July to $3.118 trillion, compared with a rise of $1.51 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.