China Joins WHO’s Vaccine Program, Filling Void Left by Trump

China Joins WHO’s Vaccine Program, Filling Void Left by Trump
Bloomberg News
October 09 2020, 6:17 AM

China is participating in a World Health Organization-backed vaccine effort, stepping in to fill a void in global health leadership after U.S. President Donald Trump spurned the program.

Beijing on Thursday joined the $18 billion Covax initiative that aspires to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Details of China’s commitment, including its amount of funding, weren’t immediately disclosed.

“Even when China is leading the world with several vaccines in advanced stages of R&D and with ample production capacity, it still decided to join Covax,” spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement Friday. “We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support Covax.”

President Xi Jinping promised in May that vaccines developed by China would be made a global “public good” to be shared by all. The decision could also help the country’s image following widespread criticism from abroad over how it handled the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged last year.
A global survey this week by the Pew Research Center found that negative perceptions of China reached record highs in the U.S. and other major economies. In nine of the countries -- including Australia, Canada, Germany, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. -- negative opinion reached its highest point since the nonpartisan organization began polling on the topic more than a decade ago.

“In many ways this is a soft power win for China, coming amidst a slew of negative reports in other fields in recent weeks,” said Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It is a win made all the easier by President Trump’s impetuous decision to withdraw from the WHO and his short-sighted refusal to commit the U.S. to Covax. Now anything America does in this area will be seen as catching up to China, when the U.S. was expected to lead.”
China’s participation is a big win for Covax, as the possibility of providing doses to even a fraction of China’s 1.4 billion people would boost critical mass, enhancing the alliance’s negotiating power. A spokesman for the Trump administration last month said the U.S. wouldn’t “be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China.”

Covax is led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the vaccine alliance Gavi. It currently has nine vaccines in development and nine under evaluation in its portfolio, with a goal to secure 2 billion doses by 2021.

For China, participation would provide a de facto insurance policy that allows it access to any successfully developed vaccine. Beijing could also provide manufacturing support for a successful vaccine, regardless of which country develops it.

China has been a front-runner in developing vaccines against the coronavirus. Nine of China’s vaccine candidates have entered clinical trials, and four of them got approval for final stage Phase III clinical trials in foreign countries.

China Joins WHO's Vaccine Program, Filling Void Left by Trump

Beijing joined the $18 billion Covax initiative to give lower-income countries the same access to vaccines as wealthier nations.
What a bunch of drama queens? Why should it matter whether US is part of it or not?

Joining more than a week after deadline and still looking for a pat in the back.
 
China has already recovered and business is booming.

China has already recovered and business is booming.
The entire world will respect of your recovery if China had been transparent about the pandemic. That is not the case.

China knew about the devastating effects of covid19 and sneakily sent huge amounts of PPE equipment out of Australia to China as early as January and February this year through Chinese entities here. All this time people were flying in and out China dispersing the virus to every nation on earth. There is a reason why Australia and China are not on good terms now.

The least you could do is provide vaccine (if successful) to disadvantaged countries without making a song and dance about it.
 
Go on spinning your lies

Most Australian coronavirus cases coming from USA: PM Scott Morrison
By Nick Pearson
10:56am Mar 20, 2020



Scott Morrison said most Australian coronavirus cases are connected to the United States. (AAP)

The United States is the country of origin for most of the coronavirus cases in Australia, the prime minister has said.

Speaking on 2GB this morning, Scott Morrison said now was the right time to close the nation's borders.

"We were able to slow the virus' start and spread in Australia through these early periods," Mr Morrison said.

"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States.

"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."

Eighty per cent of coronavirus cases in Australia are people who have come in from overseas or have caught the disease directly from them.

A failure to conduct adequate numbers of coronavirus tests meant the United States appeared to have many more infections in recent weeks than had been announced.


Mr Morrison dismissed a suggestion from host Alan Jones that China should be excluded from bidding on devalued assets, because the coronavirus stemmed from that country.
"I don't think there's any suggestion that any country, including China, has done anything deliberately," he said.

"This is a virus. It originated in Wuhan, China, and has gone around the world."

Mr Morrison defended a $715 million support package for the aviation industry not going directly to employees.

"That money is going to keep the aviation industry alive," he said.

"Companies are going to go through incredibly difficult times over the next six months, we're going to help them as much as we can and help them keep jobs wherever we can."
Mr Morrison noted the $715 million package was not a cash handout but a waiver on fees.
Yesterday 20,000 Qantas employees were sent home and asked to use their leave entitlements as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the industry.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/c...morrison/5b04121e-a597-4aaf-a1a7-04be02f9d376
Cuomo: The Coronavirus That Came To New York "Did Not Come From China, It Came From Europe"
Ian Schwartz
On Date April 24, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) argued the coronavirus that hit New York state did not come from China but Europe, probably Italy he said. At his Friday coronavirus press briefing, Cuomo said President Trump's China travel ban was too late and the horse had long left the barn.

"Researchers now find and they report in some newspapers, the virus was spreading wildly in Italy in February and there was an outbreak, massive outbreak in Italy in February," Cuomo said. "Researchers now say there were likely 28,000 cases in the United States in February, including 10,000 cases in the state of New York and the Coronavirus flu virus that came to New York, did not come from China. It came from Europe."

"When you look at the number of flights that came from Europe to New York, the New York metropolitan area, New York and New Jersey during January, February, up to the close down, 13,000 flights bringing 2.2 million people," he said. "All right. So November, December you have the outbreak in China. Everybody knows."

"We acted two months after the China outbreak," the governor said. "When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later? We all talk about the global economy and how fast people move and how mobile we are. How can you expect that when you act two months after the outbreak in China, the virus was only in China waiting for us to act? The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved."

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/v..._not_come_from_china_it_came_from_europe.html
 
yeah...@beijingwalker . These kinds of bull$hit threads are fluffy and boastful. You think the world doesn't know that:

a) Trump cancelled 450 million funding for WHO and China 'compensated' by giving WHO 40 million. Nice way of 'filling the void' by compensating barely 10% of the money that WHO lost
b) No chinese company is close to the tech that US companies like Moderna has. So no- China has no ability to 'fill the void' over there too

Sure you can 'fill the void' by boasting lodly but in actual respurces and technology WHO and china has been completely demolished due to China
 
It's from bloomberg news, call it bullshit as you want.
