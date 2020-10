China Joins WHO’s Vaccine Program, Filling Void Left by Trump

Mace said: All this time people were flying in and out China dispersing the virus to every nation on earth. There is a reason why Australia and China are not on good terms now. Click to expand...

Most Australian coronavirus cases coming from USA: PM Scott Morrison

"The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these (coronavirus cases) has actually been the United States.

Cuomo: The Coronavirus That Came To New York "Did Not Come From China, It Came From Europe"

10:56am Mar 20, 2020

Scott Morrison said most Australian coronavirus cases are connected to the United States.

The United States is the country of origin for most of the coronavirus cases in Australia, the prime minister has said.

Speaking on 2GB this morning, Scott Morrison said now was the right time to close the nation's borders.

"We were able to slow the virus' start and spread in Australia through these early periods," Mr Morrison said.

"At the end of the day, that's a function of the number of people who travel between the US and Australia."

A failure to conduct adequate numbers of coronavirus tests meant the United States appeared to have many more infections in recent weeks than had been announced.

Mr Morrison dismissed a suggestion from host Alan Jones that China should be excluded from bidding on devalued assets, because the coronavirus stemmed from that country.

"I don't think there's any suggestion that any country, including China, has done anything deliberately," he said.

"This is a virus. It originated in Wuhan, China, and has gone around the world."

Mr Morrison defended a $715 million support package for the aviation industry not going directly to employees.

"That money is going to keep the aviation industry alive," he said.

"Companies are going to go through incredibly difficult times over the next six months, we're going to help them as much as we can and help them keep jobs wherever we can."

Mr Morrison noted the $715 million package was not a cash handout but a waiver on fees.

Yesterday 20,000 Qantas employees were sent home and asked to use their leave entitlements as the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the industry.

Date April 24, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) argued the coronavirus that hit New York state did not come from China but Europe, probably Italy he said. At his Friday coronavirus press briefing, Cuomo said President Trump's China travel ban was too late and the horse had long left the barn.

"Researchers now find and they report in some newspapers, the virus was spreading wildly in Italy in February and there was an outbreak, massive outbreak in Italy in February," Cuomo said. "Researchers now say there were likely 28,000 cases in the United States in February, including 10,000 cases in the state of New York and the Coronavirus flu virus that came to New York, did not come from China. It came from Europe."

"When you look at the number of flights that came from Europe to New York, the New York metropolitan area, New York and New Jersey during January, February, up to the close down, 13,000 flights bringing 2.2 million people," he said. "All right. So November, December you have the outbreak in China. Everybody knows."

"We acted two months after the China outbreak," the governor said. "When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later? We all talk about the global economy and how fast people move and how mobile we are. How can you expect that when you act two months after the outbreak in China, the virus was only in China waiting for us to act? The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved."