China jet engine

General characteristics​

1.02m Dry weight: 1701.5 kg

Components​

Performance​

I start a thread on Chinese Jet Engine, which is on the eve of overtaking US. Lets start with WS-15. The WS-15 is now on mass production.The widely circulated non official specs in the internet is 181.3 KN thrust with after burner. lifetime Endurance 4000 hours of flight.Below from wiki.