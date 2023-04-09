China jet engine

I start a thread on Chinese Jet Engine, which is on the eve of overtaking US. Lets start with WS-15. The WS-15 is now on mass production.
The widely circulated non official specs in the internet is 181.3 KN thrust with after burner. lifetime Endurance 4000 hours of flight.
Below from wiki.
The widely circulated non official specs in the internet is 181.3 KN thrust with after burner. lifetime Endurance 4000 hours of flight.
Below from wiki.
General characteristics
- Type: Afterburning turbofan
- Length: 5.05m
- Diameter: 1.02m
- Dry weight: 1701.5 kg
Components
- Compressor: axial flow
- Combustors: nickel alloy annular combustion chamber
- Turbine: single-stage high pressure, single-stage low pressure
Performance
- Maximum thrust:
- 105.22 kN (23,654 lbf) (military thrust)
- 161.865–181.37 kN (36,389–40,774 lbf(afterburner)
- Overall pressure ratio: 30.5[15]
- Bypass ratio: 0.25
- Air mass flow: 138kg/s
- Turbine inlet temperature: 1,850 K (1,580 °C; 2,870 °F)
- Specific fuel consumption:
- 2.02kg/N/h (afterburner)
- 0.665kg/N/h (Intermediate)
- Thrust-to-weight ratio: 9.7-10.87
Last edited: