China jet engine

I start a thread on Chinese Jet Engine, which is on the eve of overtaking US. Lets start with WS-15. The WS-15 is now on mass production.

The widely circulated non official specs in the internet is 181.3 KN thrust with after burner. lifetime Endurance 4000 hours of flight.

General characteristics​

  • Type: Afterburning turbofan
  • Length: 5.05m
  • Diameter: 1.02m
  • Dry weight: 1701.5 kg

Components​

  • Compressor: axial flow
  • Combustors: nickel alloy annular combustion chamber
  • Turbine: single-stage high pressure, single-stage low pressure

Performance​

涡扇-15开始量产，歼-20如虎添翼，推力达18.5吨，超过美F119_腾讯新闻

涡扇-15开始量产，歼-20如虎添翼，推力达18.5吨，超过美F119
new.qq.com new.qq.com
 
If wee see F119 numbers, I would say WS15 is still not quite there yet. The F119 intermediate power (which is actually a very important specs) is 116KN which WS 15 is 105.22 kN. F119 lifetime is 12000 hours (another important benchmark).




Pratt & Whitney F119 - Wikipedia

General characteristics​

  • Type: Twin-spool, axial-flow augmented turbofan
  • Length: 203 in (516 cm)
  • Diameter: Approx. 46 in (117 cm)
  • Dry weight: 3,900 lb (1,769 kg)

Components​

Performance​

  • Maximum thrust:
    • 26,000 lbf (116 kN) (military/intermediate power)
    • >35,000 lbf (156 kN) (with afterburner)
  • Turbine inlet temperature: 3,000 °F (1,649 °C; 1,922 K)
  • Thrust-to-weight ratio: 6.7:1 (intermediate), 9.0:1 (afterburning)
 
monkey-happy.gif


Haters make my day!

Good to see them rant and stew

Until it hit them good and hard that there is no catching up with China

NOTICE
ALL SILENT ON THE WESTERN FRONT ON THEIR TUBE ARTILLERY
ALL SILENT ON THE WESTERN FRONT ON THEIR MISSILE ARTILLERY (AKA NO COMPARISION BETWEEN HIMARS AND FIREDRAGONS)
ALL SILENT ON THE WESTERN FRONT ON NUKES AND COMPARISON OF YUMING CONFIGURATION AND ULAM TELLER CONFIGURATION
ALL SILENT ON SO MANY OTHER WESTERN FRONTS

AND NOW MURICA AND WEST FOCUS ON PROMOTING LBGTQXYZ AND DRAG QUEENS AND TRANS GOOD FOR YOU
 

