Democracy activist Ji Xiaolong was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Shanghai on Monday for “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble.”Ji did most of his trouble-stirring in public toilets, where he scribbled “sensitive phrases” such as “Down with the Communist Party!” on the walls.According to a courtroom observer quoted by Radio Free Asia, the court originally planned to give Ji a light sentence because he readily admitted to writing slogans on the wall of a public toilet in Shanghai but grew exasperated when he gave a 20-minute speech during the six minutes he was granted to speak in his own defense. The speech, described by RFA’s source as “passionate,” convinced the court Ji had “bad motives” and lacked remorse for his actions.