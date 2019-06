China issues travel warning to citizens visiting U.S.

This alert comes after recent criminal cases including mass shootings, robberies and thefts occurred in the U.S.

Chinese tourists were increasingly inclined to go to more convenient, safer, stable and friendly destinations

Updated 17:09, 04-Jun-2019CGTNThe Chinese Ministry of Culture and TourismThe Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also reminded Chinese citizens to improve safety awareness and stay alert when visiting the U.S., said a spokesperson on Tuesday in a regular press briefing.Beijing's response comes after reports that Chinese citizens were allegedly harassed by U.S. authorities during their entry and exit checks, said the spokesperson.The number of Chinese tourists visiting the U.S. last year dropped for the first time in 15 years, dropping 5.7 percent to 2.9 million in 2018 according to data from the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office.People who work in the U.S. tourism sector have been worried about the decline. In order to attract more Chinese tourists, many hotels in San Francisco have staff members who can speak the language and offer services specific to Chinese tourists said a manager of a hotel in San Francisco.Despite the drop in Chinese tourists to the U.S. last year,A total of 149.72 million outbound trips were made by Chinese tourists in 2018, up 14.7 percent year-on-year, according to the data from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism., according to a report released by the China Tourism Academy and Chinese travel services provider Ctrip.